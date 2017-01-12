DAVISON — For hundreds of years, fireworks have been employed in celebrations and historical events, serving as pyrotechnic exclamation points for the spectators and revelers at the parties below. More...
BY TANYA TERRY 810-452-2645 • tterry@mihomepaper.com
DAVISON — At the last city council meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, Mayor Tim Bishop said the personnel committee was recommending a motion to retain Andrea Schroeder, city clerk, as interim city manager until June 30, 2017. More...
Davison Schools Superintendent Eric Lieske (far left), a representative from Meemic Insurance, Board of Education President Kathy Sudia (far right) and Davison Middle School Principal Shelley Fenner-Krasney (right) were all present at Monday&r More...
FLINT – Davison opened up its league schedule with a 7-2 victory over Midland Saturday. The Cardinals got off to a quick start against the Chemics after Jourdan Schmidt’s goal from Allen Hughson and Luke Pastor just 12 seconds into More...